Wednesday Apr 8, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China probes online abuse targeting Olympic champion Quan Hongchan

2026-04-08 15:15:46Ecns.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has launched an investigation into online abuse targeting Olympic champion Quan Hongchan, after a social media group was exposed for sustained harassment.

The Swimming Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China said it is working with the Guangdong Provincial Sports Bureau to verify the situation. 

Quan Hongchan competes during the women's 10-meter platform diving final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)
Quan Hongchan competes during the women's 10-meter platform diving final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

Authorities condemned cyberbullying, rumor-mongering and defamation, saying such behavior harms athletes’ well-being and the image of the national team.

The move follows the exposure of a WeChat group named “Splash Conquerors Alliance,” which had 282 members and was found to have long targeted Quan with personal attacks.

Online information suggests that the WeChat group included several individuals from the diving community who were aware of each other’s identities but failed to stop the abusive behavior.

Local training authorities have reported the case to police, pledging to protect athletes’ rights and crack down on abusive online behavior.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]