China probes online abuse targeting Olympic champion Quan Hongchan

(ECNS) -- China has launched an investigation into online abuse targeting Olympic champion Quan Hongchan, after a social media group was exposed for sustained harassment.

The Swimming Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China said it is working with the Guangdong Provincial Sports Bureau to verify the situation.

Quan Hongchan competes during the women's 10-meter platform diving final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

Authorities condemned cyberbullying, rumor-mongering and defamation, saying such behavior harms athletes’ well-being and the image of the national team.

The move follows the exposure of a WeChat group named “Splash Conquerors Alliance,” which had 282 members and was found to have long targeted Quan with personal attacks.

Online information suggests that the WeChat group included several individuals from the diving community who were aware of each other’s identities but failed to stop the abusive behavior.

Local training authorities have reported the case to police, pledging to protect athletes’ rights and crack down on abusive online behavior.

(By Gong Weiwei)