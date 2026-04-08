(ECNS) -- China and ASEAN commenced their dialogue relations in 1991, and after more than 30 years of diligent collaboration, they have forged a solid, comprehensive strategic partnership. Taking Malaysia as an example, since the 2011 agreement to deepen economic cooperation and the 2013 Malaysia-China Five-Year Programme on Economic and Trade Cooperation, Malaysia has seen a surge in high-quality Chinese investments, said Dato' Ong Chong Yi, executive director of the BRICAP. These projects have bolstered infrastructure development and created jobs, especially for young graduates. As for Cambodia, the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway funded by China, and the planned Industrial and Technological Corridor in the "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework help improve logistics, shorten transportation time and reduce costs, integrating Cambodia into just-in-time supply chains, noted Neak Chandarith, director of the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy, Royal University of Phnom Penh. (Chen Tianhao, Wu Xinru)