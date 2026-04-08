Art Kathmandu 2026 opens, highlighting Nepal's artistic heritage

By Cui Nan

Kathmandu (CNS) -- Art Kathmandu 2026 opened on Monday in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Sabina Kafle, wife of Nepali Prime Minister Balenendra Shah, attended the opening ceremony along with hundreds of guests, including diplomats stationed in Nepal.

After the ceremony, Kafle toured the exhibition with keen interest and listened to presentations by several artists.

Sabina Kafle, wife of Nepali Prime Minister Balenendra Shah, visits Art Kathmandu 2026 in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 6, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

The three-day exhibition features more than 100 works by 108 artists, covering a wide range of art forms including thangka, paubha paintings, sculpture, ceramics and installations.

Representative Nepali cultural symbols, such as snow-capped mountains, yaks, saris, and Buddhist elements, were skillfully incorporated into the works of many participating artists.

Yak-themed ceramic artworks are displayed at Art Kathmandu 2026 in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 6, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

Mausam Bohara, director at RIMO Kathmandu and organiser of Art Kathmandu 2026, told CNS that the meaning of travel is changing today. People are no longer satisfied with simply visiting a place; they increasingly hope to gain a deeper understanding of it through culture and art.

She added that the exhibition aims to use art as a bridge to attract more visitors from around the world, including Chinese tourists, encouraging them to connect with Nepal, experience the country, and better understand it.

Bohara also expressed her hope that future editions of the exhibition will incorporate more Chinese elements and showcase more works by Chinese artists.