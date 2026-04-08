China upgrades high-speed rail pet transport service

A staff member at the Beijing West Railway Station branch of CRE carefully loads a kitten into a transport crate on Feb. 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

(ECNS) -- China has upgraded its high-speed rail pet transport service, expanding coverage to 121 stations and 228 trains and introducing new options for passengers to travel with pets or ship them separately.

The service, launched by China Railway Express (CRE), allows travelers to bring pets on the same train or send them unaccompanied under a new “Pet Travel” program.

The service applies to domesticated cats and dogs in good health, with weight and size limits in place.

Passengers can book the service via the 12306 railway app, where eligible trains are marked with a pet icon. An unaccompanied option is also available, allowing customers to ship pets independently with advance reservation.

Pets are transported in specialized crates equipped with air circulation, oxygen and temperature monitoring, noise reduction and odor control features. Newly added functions include smart sensor water replenishment, night-vision video monitoring, and remote electric ventilation, along with improved battery life and signal transmission capabilities.

The crates are placed inside dedicated high-speed rail express lockers on the train, physically separated from passenger cabins to prevent pet fur, odors and sounds from affecting the train's internal environment, CRE added.

Rail authorities said the upgrade is aimed at meeting growing demand for pet-friendly travel and improving service flexibility.

(By Tang Yuxian)