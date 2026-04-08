China, Ukraine sign protocol on Ukrainian wheat flour exports

(ECNS) -- Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun met with Iryna Ovcharenko, deputy minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, and Serhii Tkachuk, head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection on Monday, according to the Embassy of China in Ukraine.

Ma, on behalf of the General Administration of China’s Customs, signed with Serhii Tkachuk the “Protocol on Inspection, Quarantine, and Sanitary Requirements for the Export of Ukrainian wheat flour to China”.

Photo release on April 6, 2026 shows the signing scene between Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun and Serhii Tkachuk, head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection . (Photo from Chinese Embassy to Ukraine)

Ma spoke highly of China-Ukraine cooperation in the agricultural sector, noting that the signing of the protocol would further expand trade cooperation in agricultural products between the two countries and enrich the strategic partnership between China and Ukraine.

Ma said that Cooperation between China and Ukraine in the agricultural sector is highly complementary and holds great potential. He noted that China is willing to further strengthen relevant cooperation with Ukraine for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

Iryna Ovcharenko noted that China is Ukraine’s largest trading partner and a key destination for Ukrainian agricultural exports, and she expressed confidence that the protocol will provide new opportunities for growth in agricultural trade between the two countries.

Serhii Tkachuk stated that Ukraine will ensure the quality and standards of its agricultural exports to China and is willing to work with China to strengthen cooperation in agricultural trade and enhance the position of both countries’ agricultural products in the international market.

(By Gong Weiwei)