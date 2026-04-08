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Spanish PM to visit China

2026-04-08 16:04:30Xinhua Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will pay an official visit to China from April 11 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

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