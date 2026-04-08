Spanish PM to visit China

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will pay an official visit to China from April 11 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will pay an official visit to China from April 11 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
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