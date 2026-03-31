Moscow urges Tokyo to learn lessons of history, warns of countermeasures

Russia has urged Japan to learn the lessons of history and return to a peaceful path, warning that it will take countermeasures if Tokyo continues its path of remilitarization.

In an interview with TASS on Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Moscow is closely monitoring Japan's policy trajectory and will act to safeguard its defense capabilities if necessary.

"We are observing persistent steps by Japan's leadership along the dangerous path of remilitarization," Rudenko said, citing what he described as a departure from the pacifist principles of Japan's constitution, a sharp increase in Japan's defense spending to 2% of GDP, large-scale procurement of foreign-made weapons, and moves to ease restrictions on military exports.

Rudenko noted that Russia has consistently drawn Tokyo's attention to the potential negative impact of such policies on regional stability in the Asia-Pacific and their implications for the security interests of neighboring countries.

"We call on Tokyo not to forget the lessons of the past, particularly the consequences of Japanese militarism in 1945, and urge it to return to a peaceful and constructive path of development," he said.

He said Moscow will continue to monitor developments closely, warning that if Japan's actions pose a threat to Russia's Far Eastern borders, appropriate countermeasures will be taken to ensure national defense.