U.S. sent Iran 15-point plan aimed at month-long ceasefire: Israeli media

Washington has delivered Iran a 15-point plan for a month-long ceasefire deal, Israel's Channel 12 reported Tuesday night.

The report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said U.S. President Donald Trump's advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are promoting a plan for an immediate pause in hostilities, using a 30-day window to finalize a 15-point agreement.

The plan reportedly demands that Iran dismantle its nuclear capabilities, cease all uranium enrichment, and provide a permanent commitment to never seeking nuclear weapons.

Additionally, Tehran would be required to end the funding and arming of allied groups in the region and ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains an open international waterway. The plan also demands that Iran limit its missile production and restrict future use strictly to self-defense.

In exchange, Washington is offering full sanctions relief, assistance in developing a civilian nuclear energy project at southern Iran's Bushehr, home to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, and the removal of the "snapback" mechanism threat that enables the reimposition of previously lifted UN sanctions on Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a vocal opponent of any deal with Iran, has not issued an official comment. He warned on Monday of a diplomatic agreement with Iran, claiming Iran's "current regime" must not be trusted.

The development came amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb 28, to which Iran and its regional allies have responded with attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East.