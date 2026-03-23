Confident about China's Five-Year Plan: Voices from global professionals

In a world full of uncertainty, what role is China playing?

The China Development Forum 2026 is taking place atthe Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing from March 22 to 23. With global CEOs and professionalsgathered here, why are they betting on China? Let’s find out!

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group, noted that under China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, technological innovation and AI development are taking center stage. “It also offers us an opportunity to improve processes of how we make the things.”

Jeffrey Sachs, Professor at Columbia University, said China’s development is stable, its goals are clear, and it presents a peaceful stance. “China is very stable, very clear, very measured, very peaceful in its responses. This provides key stability for the whole world.”

Zheng Yongnian, dean of the School of Public Policy of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen,remarked that China is responding to global uncertainty with its own certainty. “We counter global uncertainty with China's certainty.”

From global CEOs to international institutions, confidence here is real. In an uncertain world, China is offering something increasingly valuable: certainty. (Huang Fang, Dai Yue, Li Jinlei)