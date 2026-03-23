U.S. Economist: China's 15th Five-Year Plan offers clear direction for global economy

"China is very stable, clear, measured, and peaceful in its responses, providing key stability for the whole world," said Jeffrey Sachs, U.S. economist and professor at Columbia University, in an interview at the China Development Forum 2026 held in Beijing from March 22 to 23.

He noted that the 15th Five-Year Plan, from its rollout to implementation, is all very clearly explained, "offering a clear direction not only for China but for the entire world economy."

（By Huang Fang, Dai Yue and Li Jinlei）