Canton Fair to debut eight new exhibition zones for green, smart products

The China Import and Export Fair, known as the Canton Fair, will kick off its 139th session on April 15 in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province. (Photo by Qiu Quanlin/chinadaily.com.cn)

With the China Import and Export Fair just around the corner, organizers have announced eight new exhibition zones to be dedicated to displaying green and smart products and technologies from Chinese companies.

The event, often known as the Canton Fair, is scheduled to kick off its 139th session on April 15 in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province. More than 30,000 companies have confirmed their participation in the fair, the organizers said.

Four of the new zones will be designed for smart wearables, display technology, consumer drones, and agricultural drones during the fair's first phase. Three zones will roll out in the second phase, featuring bamboo and wooden tableware, bamboo and wooden home products, and integrated housing and garden facilities. The final zone will appear in the third phase and feature functional and technological fabrics.

The fair will also feature various forums focusing on hot topics, such as diverse markets and green trade. Products debuting during the fair will bring together cutting-edge fields like service robots, green energy storage, smart home appliances, and smart healthcare.

The Canton Fair is widely recognized as a barometer of China's foreign trade. It is held twice a year in the spring and autumn, respectively.