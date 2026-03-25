Air China opens two new lines to Brussels

An Air China plane arrives at Brussels International Airport after finishing its first flight, on March 24. (Zhang Zhouxiang / China Daily)

On March 24, Air China officially launched a new direct route between Beijing and the Belgian capital Brussels, with another Chengdu-Brussels service set to commence on March 26.

Before the opening of the new line, there was only one direct service, flown by Hainan Airlines, linking Brussels and Beijing, which also had a one-transfer flight between Brussels and Shanghai. Other indirect routes were flown by both Chinese airlines such as China Eastern, and European ones such as Lufthansa, transferring in cities such as Copenhagen. In the past, some Chinese people living in Brussels had to travel to the Dutch city of Amsterdam to take a direct flight to Beijing when they needed one.

The crew of Air China's first flight from Beijing to Brussels celebrate the success with local representatives. (Zhang Zhouxiang / China Daily)

With the addition of these two routes, Air China will expand its European network to 23 destinations, supported by regular weekly flights. The new services are expected to strengthen connectivity between Asia and Europe, facilitating people-to-people exchanges, trade cooperation, and cultural interaction.

In recent years, Europe has become the largest overseas market for Air China's international capacity. Brussels, home to the European Union headquarters, serves as a key hub for China-Europe engagement. Meanwhile, Beijing, as China's capital and a major global aviation hub, remains a vital gateway for international exchange. Chengdu, leveraging its strategic location in southwestern China, is increasingly emerging as an important bridge linking China with Europe.

Gu Zheng, head of Air China Brussels branch, talks with the stewards fresh off the flight, while journalists take photos. (Zhang Zhouxiang / China Daily)

The launch of these dual routes marks a significant step in Air China's efforts to optimize its global network. By reinforcing its dual-hub strategy centered on Beijing and Chengdu, the airline is building a more comprehensive and multi-layered route system across Europe.

"This is my first trip to China and I am glad to have booked the first flight," said Leonard Vicari from France, ready to board at the boarding gate. He looks forward to a wonderful trip in China.