Hong Kong tourist group enjoys five-day customized tour in Hubei

Tourists from Hong Kong recently enjoyed a five-day in-depth tour in Hubei province, immersing themselves in its natural landscapes and cultural heritage. (PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY)

A large tourist group from Hong Kong recently took a five-day customized tour in Hubei province, where they immersed themselves in its natural landscapes and cultural heritage.

Local authorities said the visit was part of Hubei's efforts to develop its customized inbound tourism market. Designed for affluent travelers from Hong Kong, the itinerary combined scenic beauty with cultural experiences.

The tourists strolled beneath cherry blossoms and sipped afternoon tea along the riverbank in the provincial capital Wuhan. Elsewhere, they also explored floral landscapes and visited the Three Gorges Dam and Shennongjia National Nature Reserve, according to Travel Expert, a Hong Kong-based travel agency that organized the trip.

Tourists from Hong Kong recently enjoyed a five-day in-depth tour in Hubei province, immersing themselves in its natural landscapes and cultural heritage. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Iras Ko, chief executive officer of the company, said that Hong Kong tourists are increasingly emphasizing travel quality, and Hubei's resources, along with its high-quality development environment, provide broad opportunities for customized travel.

The company plans to further expand its packages, with future trips covering tai chi wellness programs and folk customs, she added.

Tourists from Hong Kong recently enjoyed a five-day in-depth tour in Hubei province, immersing themselves in its natural landscapes and cultural heritage. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

This year, Hubei has plans to collaborate with Hong Kong-based Television Broadcasts Limited to produce a program showcasing Wuhan's latest achievements in intelligent manufacturing and technological innovation, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, travel agencies from Hubei and Hong Kong are expected to team up for new routes that incorporate rides on the sky rail at Optics Valley in Wuhan, autonomous driving trials, and visits to smart manufacturers.