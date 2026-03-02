China opposes UK sanctions on Chinese firms over Russia

(ECNS) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Monday it strongly opposes Britain's latest round of Russia-related sanctions, which include several Chinese companies, calling the measures unilateral and lacking legal basis under international law.

A ministry spokesperson said the British sanctions were imposed without authorization from the United Nations and described them as unilateral measures.

The spokesperson noted that Britain has on multiple occasions cited Russia-related reasons to place Chinese companies on sanction lists.

On the Ukraine crisis, China has consistently managed exports of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations, the spokesperson said, adding that normal business exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies should not be disrupted or affected.

China urged Britain to lift sanctions on the relevant Chinese entities, the spokesperson said.

The ministry added that China would take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)