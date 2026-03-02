Philippine president confirms first Filipino fatality in Israel, assures full aid to family

(ECNS)- Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday night confirmed the first reported Filipino fatality in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, identifying the victim as a Filipino caregiver who was working in Israel.

In a video message, Marcos said the victim, Mary Anne Velazquez de Vera, was killed while assisting her ward to reach a bomb shelter during an attack. According to a report received by the Philippine government, they were caught in the assault before reaching safety.

The President said the victim had been identified by her husband, who is also an overseas Filipino worker in Israel.

"We join in expressing our heartfelt condolences to the family," Marcos said, assuring that the government would extend all necessary assistance to the bereaved family.

"All the help their family will need will be provided by our government," he added.

Marcos said authorities are continuing to monitor the situation of Filipinos in the region as hostilities persist. He noted that Philippine embassies and labor offices across the Middle East remain on heightened alert to ensure the safety and welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

