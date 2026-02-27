CIIE Stories | Early preparations for grand event of CIIE

At their debut at the fifth CIIE, Johnson showcased its three main product lines—high-end commercial fitness equipment, convenient home fitness devices, and smart massage chairs, within a 216-square-meter booth.

They integrated virtual reality(VR) and interactive photo technology to provide visitors with an immersive experience of sports technology. Ultimately, Johnson secured cooperation intentions worth over500 million RMB. At the eighth CIIE, Johnson plans to launch a new AI+IoT home fitness ecosystem, introducing more innovative products and health solutions.

In the eyes of Johnson, the CIIE is a high-energy stage that fosters openness, innovation, cooperation, and mutual benefit. It's not just a showcase of cutting-edge global technology but also an accelerator for innovation, industry collaboration, and value creation.

Please watch this episode of“CIIE Stories” and hear the firsthand experiences shared by Edward Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd. China, and Andrew Lin, Deputy General Manager of JHT China Region.