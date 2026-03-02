Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha capture men's, women's singles titles at WTT Singapore Smash

China reaffirmed its supremacy in singles competition on Sunday, with top-ranked Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha lifting the men's and women's trophies, respectively, at the WTT Singapore Smash.

After each capturing their fifth Grand Smash singles crowns, both champions extended their dominance as the most successful male and female paddlers in World Table Tennis major event history. Wang picked up his 16th senior title, while Sun claimed her 13th.

Wang Chuqin defeats Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-Ju 4-0 in men's singles final

Wang, who entered the men's singles final boasting a 10-3 record against Lin Yun-Ju, jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. China's World No. 1 later extended his advantage to 6-2 when Lin tapped a forehand long.

Wang took the first game 11-3 before racing ahead 7-3 in the second. The world champion soon converted game point to put it away 11-8.

Lin continued to struggle in the third while Wang stayed in control by a margin of 7-4. But the top seed failed to lock up game point while leading 10-7, prompting coach Wang Hao to call a timeout. The reset worked as Wang prevailed 11-8 to make it 3-0 overall.

After Wang pulled level at 7-7 in the fourth game, he never looked back. The World No. 1 slammed the door 11-9, lifting the trophy after a commanding 4-0 win.

Sun Yingsha puts away compatriot Wang Manyu 4-2 to retain women's title

Second-ranked Wang Manyu jumped out to a 7-5 lead against compatriot Sun Yingsha in the first game of the women's singles final. But China's World No. 1 was able to battle back and take the opener 11-8.

The top seed dominated the start of the second to grab an 8-2 lead, but Wang claimed six straight points before Sun closed it out 11-9.

National Games gold medalist Wang regrouped in the third, snatching the game 11-7. Wang continued her comeback and leveled the contest at 2-2 overall after polishing off the fourth game 11-6.

The World No. 2 could have staked herself to a 3-2 advantage, but squandered three game points. That allowed Sun to rally and wrap up the fifth 12-10.

Sun led 9-3 in the sixth but Wang fought back to reel off four straight points, closing the gap to 9-7. The World No. 1 and reigning titleholder went on to slam the door 11-9, sealing a 4-2 win and raising the trophy for second consecutive season.