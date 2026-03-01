LINE

Text:AAAPrint
World

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, family memebers killed: Iranian media

2026-03-01 09:50:23Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989, was killed Saturday in a massive U.S. and Israeli attack, Iranian state media confirmed on Sunday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (File photo)

The daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of Khamenei were also killed in the strikes, according to the media.

"After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," other Iranian media reported.

The United States and Israel on Saturday launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran, following weeks of military buildup and stalled diplomacy.

Increasing casualties are reported in Iran and other countries involved in the ongoing flare-up.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]