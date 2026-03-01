LINE

Trump 'closely' monitoring Iran situation 'throughout the day': White House

2026-03-01 08:14:08Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge

The White House said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security team would continue to closely monitor the situation in Iran throughout the day.

"President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar-a-Lago alongside members of his national security team," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X, adding that Trump also spoke over phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prior to the attacks on Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called all members of the top congressional leaders known as the "Gang of Eight" to provide congressional notification. According to Leavitt, he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members.

The United States and Israel on Saturday launched "major combat operations" against Iran, plunging the war-torn Middle East into a new round of violent conflicts.

