China calls for global opposition to Japanese neo-militarism

China's Defense Ministry on Saturday called on the international community to resolutely oppose Japan's reckless moves towards neo-militarism.

Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks at an online news briefing in response to recent comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

According to foreign media reports, Takaichi claimed that China is intensifying its attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion in both the East China Sea and the South China Sea, while also expanding and stepping up its military activities in the areas surrounding Japan. She said those alleged actions have created the most complex and severe security environment for Japan since World War II.

Takaichi has said the Japanese government would revise its three security documents this year and accelerate discussions on amending the principles governing the export of military hardware.

Zhang said China carried out military operations to safeguard national territorial sovereignty and security interests that were in full compliance with international and domestic laws, and were entirely legitimate and justified.

"We need to point out that history has not been forgotten," the spokesman said, noting that Japan once used the idea of its survival being threatened as a pretext to launch wars of aggression, committing heinous crimes against its Asian neighbors and the wider world.

"Now, the right-wing forces in Japan are resorting to their old tricks, clamoring about the so-called external threats to deceive and mislead the public, create excuses for military expansion and pursue a hidden political agenda," he said.

"The international community should remain highly vigilant and resolutely oppose Japan's reckless moves towards neo-militarism, and join hands in upholding the victorious outcome of World War II and the post-war international order," said Zhang.

He urged Japan not to barrel down the wrong path or attempt to reverse the wheel of history: "Otherwise, it is doomed to suffer a speedier and greater defeat."