Islamic organization rejects Israeli settlement expansion at emergency meeting

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday rejected Israel's expansion of settlements during an emergency meeting of its Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the organization strongly condemned the measures by Israel to expand settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting also denounced remarks by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and criticized the U.S. Embassy's decision to provide consular services to Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, saying such steps encourage Israel's control over Palestinian and Arab lands.

Participants called for advancing the implementation of the plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, including moving to its second phase, achieving a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire, ensuring the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and facilitating the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The meeting expressed support for the State of Palestine in undertaking recovery and reconstruction efforts, while reaffirming the unity of the Palestinian territory, including both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

It resolved to pursue political and legal measures to challenge Israeli policies. The OIC called on the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people and reiterated its support for efforts to hold Israel accountable for alleged violations.

The meeting voiced grave concern over rising tensions and increasingly assertive rhetoric in the Middle East, including reported threats of the use of force against Iran and the build-up of offensive military forces.

It warned that escalating military tensions could have serious and unpredictable consequences for regional and global peace and security, as well as negative impacts on economic stability, energy security and the development prospects of emerging economies.