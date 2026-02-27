Chinese father-in-law returns $26,000 bride price at wedding

(ECNS) - A father-in-law in central China's Hunan province returned 188,000 yuan (about $26,000) in bride price at his daughter's wedding, drawing widespread attention online.

The man, surnamed Liao, said he opposed high bride prices and believed young people should build their lives independently.

A father-in-law, surnamed Liao, returns the bride price at his daughter's wedding in Yiyang City, Hunan Province. (Screenshot from Yiyang Broadcasting)

He said the money had been given without his knowledge and should be managed by the newlyweds.

Bride price, a traditional payment from the groom's family to the bride's family, has become a source of debate in China as amounts have risen in some regions.

Liao said his decision was not intended as publicity, but as a personal stand against excessive payments. The bride said the move eased financial pressure on the couple, while the groom said he would work hard to build a happy family.

(By Gong Weiwei)