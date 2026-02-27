Chinese scientists develop high-density lithium battery electrolyte

(ECNS) - Chinese scientists have developed a new lithium battery electrolyte that enables energy densities of up to 700 watt-hours per kilogram at room temperature and stable operation at temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius, according to a study published Thursday in Nature.

Lithium batteries are widely used in industries such as the new energy vehicle. (Photo: Wang Gang/ China News Service)

The research was led by Zhao Qing of the College of Chemistry at Nankai University, Chen Jun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and executive vice president of Nankai University, and Li Yong of the Shanghai Institute of Space Power-Sources.

The team designed and synthesized a series of new fluorinated hydrocarbon solvent molecules for use in lithium battery electrolytes. By adjusting the electronic density of fluorine atoms and the spatial structure of solvent molecules, the researchers enabled effective dissolution of lithium salts, replacing the traditional lithium-oxygen coordination mechanism.

Zhao said the new system offers improved wettability and higher utilization efficiency than traditional electrolytes, reducing the amount of electrolyte required. He said weaker lithium-fluorine coordination allows ions to move more freely at low temperatures, facilitating faster charge transfer.

Chen said batteries based on the new electrolyte could have applications in areas such as new energy vehicles, robotics, low-altitude aviation and aerospace, as well as in extremely cold environments.

(By Zhang Jiahao)