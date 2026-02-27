CIIE Stories | A miracle from Sri Lanka

As one of the most important transshipment hubs along the ancient Maritime Silk Road, Sri Lanka once witnessed countless merchant vessels carrying spices, gemstones, and tea back and forth between East and West.

In 2013, the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative and the inauguration of the China International Import Expo(CIIE) ushered in a new era of opportunities for the country.

From Ceylon tea to biscuits, cashews, chili sauces, and handicrafts, an increasing number of Sri Lankan products have found their way into the daily lives of Chinese consumers through the CIIE in recent years.

One handwoven stool made by Sri Lankan women artisans entered the Chinese market via the CIIE and sold out immediately upon being listed in a livestream. The surge in orders has created more job opportunities for local villages, and Sri Road Trading Co., Ltd. received a letter of gratitude from a local village in Sri Lanka.

Please watch this episode of“CIIE Stories” and hear the firsthand experiences of Chiranjaya Udumullage, Founder and Chairman of Sri Road, and Nalika Kodikara, Minister Counsellor(Commercial) at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in China.