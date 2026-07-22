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China's airlines expand network to more than 1,000 regular routes

2026-07-22 10:55:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's airlines now operate more than 1,000 regular routes, with international passenger services connecting 177 cities in 80 countries across five continents, a civil aviation official said Tuesday.

An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. (File photo: China News Service)
An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. (File photo: China News Service)

Han Jun, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), announced the figures at a State Council Information Office press conference.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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