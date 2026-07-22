Beijing's GDP grows 5.4% in first half, services lead

(ECNS) -- Beijing’s GDP reached 2.64 trillion yuan ($390 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 5.4% year-on-year, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The service sector, which accounts for over 87% of the city's economy, grew 6.1%. Information transmission, software and IT services led the growth, up 9.4% to 677.5 billion yuan, driven by strong demand for computing and storage services amid rapid AI development.

Tourists exit the Palace Museum in Beijing, July 3, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Fixed-asset investment rose 3%, with equipment investment up 14.3%. High-tech manufacturing investment jumped 36%, while investment in scientific research and technical services surged 87.2%, reflecting accelerated expansion in integrated circuits and commercial aerospace.

Retail sales of new energy vehicles rose 5.2%, while wearable smart devices and high-efficiency home appliances both saw sales growth of over 60%, according to the statistics bureau.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)