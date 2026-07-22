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China unveils AI corpus to push advanced tech research

2026-07-22 11:08:16Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China unveiled a national scientific corpus platform called "Aocang" at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Friday, aiming to boost AI-driven research.

AI Corpus "Aocang" is launched at the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai on July 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
AI Corpus "Aocang" is launched at the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai on July 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Named after a Qin Dynasty granary, the platform integrates more than 320 petabytes of scientific data, 150 million research papers and 120 million patents across major disciplines.

Aocang is being incorporated into commercial AI models including Doubao, Qwen and Ant Group’s medical AI system. The project aims to support more than 500 research and industry application scenarios.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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