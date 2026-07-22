China ranks as Bali's second-largest source of foreign tourists

Photo shows the Mount Agung volcano in Bali resort island of Indonesia. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China has become Bali’s second-largest source of foreign tourists, with arrivals from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs) and Taiwan maintaining double-digit annual growth in recent years, Chinese Consul General in Denpasar Zhang Zhisheng said Tuesday at a tourism safety meeting hosted by the consulate.

The meeting brought together more than 100 representatives from Indonesia’s tourism, police, immigration, customs and health authorities, as well as hotels, airlines and travel companies. They discussed improving tourism safety mechanisms and services for Chinese visitors.

The Indonesian resort island of Bali drew nearly 540,000 tourist arrivals from the Chinese mainland in 2025, official data showed, an increase of 19.83% from the previous year. In the first five months of 2026, the number stood at 243,000, up 11.23%.

Zhang said China would work with Indonesian partners to create a safer and more orderly travel environment while protecting Chinese citizens overseas and their lawful rights and interests.

Fadjar Hutomo, senior advisor for tourism crisis management at Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism, said the continued growth in Chinese arrivals had benefited local economic and social development. He added that the ministry would strengthen tourism safety and improve visitor services.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)