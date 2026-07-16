2,667 Chinese-made vehicles set sail from Guangxi to Middle East

A Chinese ro-ro vessel departs Qinzhou Port in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for Aqaba Port in Jordan, July 15, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A Chinese ro-ro vessel departed Qinzhou Port in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for Aqaba Port in Jordan on Wednesday, carrying 2,667 domestically produced vehicles.

The shipment features a diverse lineup of Chinese brands, including Changan, BYD, Geely, Jetour, JAC, JMC, Leapmotor, and King Long buses.

Rigorous safety inspections were carried out, including checks for cargo shifting and fire hazards, to guarantee the secure transport of the entire load.

In recent years, Qinzhou Port has seen steady growth in both finished vehicle exports and the share of new energy vehicles (NEVs), alongside a broadening portfolio of brands and models.

Local maritime officials said they would continue to refine ro-ro vessel supervision services, enhance port navigation efficiency, and back the global push of China-made automobiles.

(By Zhang Dongfang)