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China issues eco-environmental monitoring plan for 2026-2030

2026-07-16 10:30:05Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Development and Reform Commission have jointly issued a plan to improve eco-environmental monitoring during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Xinhua News Agency reported.

The plan targets notable progress in building a modern eco-environmental monitoring system by 2030 and lays out five key tasks and six major projects for this period.

According to the plan, China aims to basically complete an integrated eco-environmental monitoring network, strengthen early warning and monitoring capabilities for new pollutants, heavy metals and ecological hazards, and achieve breakthroughs in core monitoring technologies.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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