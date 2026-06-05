Parents turn to lucky charms as gaokao approaches

As millions of Chinese students feverishly prepare for the national college entrance examination, or gaokao, this weekend, parents across the country are turning to products symbolizing good fortune, fueling a surge in sales of flowers, pastries, clothing and other related merchandise.

While the students are focusing on last-minute revisions, their parents are busy preparing "good luck" items as a way of offering encouragement and emotional support.

Among the most popular purchases are qipao, the traditional Chinese dress, which sounds similar to the phrase qikai desheng, meaning "to win from the outset". Florists are reporting strong demand for sunflowers, the Chinese name of which is associated with the idiom yiju duokui, or "winning first place in one stroke".

"Success in the exam ultimately depends on the student's abilities. As parents, we simply want to offer our children our best wishes and some extra encouragement," said Zhang, a parent of a high school senior.

According to the owner of a qipao shop in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, sales have risen sharply in recent weeks. Many mothers wear the outfit while accompanying their children to the examination centers. Customers are buying qipao specifically for the gaokao season, the owner told Fengmian News, a Sichuan-based media outlet. "Some even placed orders more than a month in advance."

Online retailers have also reported a surge in demand. One qipao store said that sales increased fivefold over the past week, with modernized versions of the traditional dress proving particularly popular.

Also much sought after are sunflowers, which have become the season's top-selling floral product. Flower shops in several cities reported receiving orders for sunflower bouquets from parents and entire graduating classes alike.

Not to be left behind, pastry makers are also cashing in on the trend. Dingsheng gao, a traditional rice cake, the name of which literally means "certain victory", has become a seasonal bestseller. Bakery chains and retailers such as Beijing Daoxiangcun and Freshippo Bakery have launched special exam-themed gift boxes to cater to the huge demand.

Meanwhile, zongzi-shaped plush pendants inspired by the Dragon Boat Festival, which carry a pun associated with academic success, have become popular gifts for students.

Many handmade zongzi key chains featuring messages such as "admitted to a top university" have sold thousands of units on e-commerce platforms.

According to e-commerce platform JD, sales of stationery carrying phrases such as "pass every exam" have tripled compared with April, while searches for exam-related stationery products have increased nearly sevenfold.

Industry observers said that the popularity of such products reflects parents' desire to support their children during a stressful period in their lives, rather than a belief in superstitions.

However, they also cautioned parents not to create additional pressure for students through elaborate pre-exam preparations.

Ultimately, the gaokao is an examination, an observer said, adding that what really matters is helping students stay calm and confident.

Sometimes, the observer said, the best support comes after the exam — a meal together, a trip, or simply letting children know they are loved regardless of the outcome.