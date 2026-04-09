CIIE Stories | Startups break new ground at CIIE

In 2023, the "Moonwalkers" smart-powered shoes saw strong success in overseas markets following their launch, but had yet to enter China. It wasn't until their debut at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in 2024 that the shoes-often dubbed the "Wind Fire Wheels"-began to gain widespread recognition in the Chinese market.

By offering hands-on trial experiences at the CIIE, Shift Robotics drew significant media attention, sharply increasing the product's visibility and driving sales growth. Beyond expanding its sales channels, the company also formed an intention for technical exchange cooperation with a neighboring tech firm in the Innovation Incubation Special Section, opening up new avenues for collaboration and product development.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Shawn Yu, Manufacturing Director of Shift Robotics.