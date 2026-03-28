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CIIE Stories | Bridge of Colombia and China: Witnessed by CIIE

2026-03-28 09:23:52Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

At the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in 2025, Colombia participated as the guest country of honor for the first time. Since the first CIIE, Colombian companies have never missed the event. From initially showcasing Arabica coffee and emeralds to now presenting a more diverse range of products such as chocolate and beef, the CIIE has become an essential gateway for Colombian businesses to enter the Chinese market. The expo is also helping advance China–Colombia cooperation to a deeper level.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Sergio Cabrera, Colombian Ambassador to China; Maria Carolina, Founder and President of LOK Foods; and Tony Li Xiao, President of LOK Foods Greater China.

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