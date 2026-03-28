CIIE Stories | Exhibitors from guest country of honor praise CIIE: It fosters gooperation

In 2025, China and Sweden mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. As one of the first Western developed countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China, Sweden returned to the CIIE Country Exhibition after a six-year absence and served as a Guest Country of Honor for the first time.

As the organizer of the Swedish Country Pavilion, the Swedish Trade & Invest Council brought together a number of leading companies to showcase the latest achievements in green technology, digitalization, and advanced manufacturing. At the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the Swedish Pavilion, themed "Creating Possibilities Together", invited visitors into an immersive experience where technology and everyday life converge.

When "Swedish Innovation" meets "Chinese Opportunity" on the stage of the CIIE, it sparks a dual leap in localized innovation and global expansion, propelling China–Sweden economic and trade relations toward a new stage of deeper integration.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Per Portén, Trade and Invest Commissioner to China at the Swedish Trade & Invest Council; Anming Gong, Executive Vice President of Elekta and President of Elekta Region China; Pontus Erntell, CEO, President & Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA China; and Christian Thomsen, Cluster President of Alfa Laval North East Asia.