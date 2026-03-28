CIIE Stories | UAE highlights shared vision at CIIE

An Arab proverb says: "Language is but leaves; actions are the fruits." This saying aptly reflects the United Arab Emirates' practice at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

As a Guest Country of Honor, the UAE set up four themed exhibition areas. During the expo, the UAE–China Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum was held, where 15 agreements and memorandum of understanding were signed between institutions and enterprises from both countries. These agreements aim to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, expand cooperation in energy, technology, sustainable development, agriculture, and the digital economy, and support sustainable economic growth in line with the two countries' shared vision for the future.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Abdulla Albasha Alnoaimi, the United Arab Emirates Commercial Attaché to the People's Republic of China.