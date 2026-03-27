Friday Mar 27, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Video

Insights | Hainan FTP at 100 Days: Experts assess impact of customs closure milestone

2026-03-27 23:37:56Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

The Hainan Free Trade Port has marked 100 days since launching its customs closure operations. As a strategic gateway for China-ASEAN cooperation, what tangible benefits will the FTP's policy innovations bring?

During the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026, senior experts and scholars from Southeast Asian nations shared their perspectives in exclusive interviews with China News Network, offering authoritative analysis on how the Hainan FTP is driving regional economic integration, streamlining investment procedures, and enhancing industrial chain collaboration. (Lin Zhuowei)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]