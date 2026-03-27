Insights | Hainan FTP at 100 Days: Experts assess impact of customs closure milestone

The Hainan Free Trade Port has marked 100 days since launching its customs closure operations. As a strategic gateway for China-ASEAN cooperation, what tangible benefits will the FTP's policy innovations bring?

During the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026, senior experts and scholars from Southeast Asian nations shared their perspectives in exclusive interviews with China News Network, offering authoritative analysis on how the Hainan FTP is driving regional economic integration, streamlining investment procedures, and enhancing industrial chain collaboration. (Lin Zhuowei)