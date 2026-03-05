No country has the right to dictate the destiny of other countries: spokesperson on Iran situation

Regarding the Iran situation, Chinese spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress Lou Qinjian said on Wednesday that no country has the right to dominate international affairs, dictate the destiny of other countries, or monopolize development advantages, let alone impose whatever it wishes on the world.

China is closely following the developments, the spokesperson said, adding that Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity must be respected.

China calls for an immediate stop to military operations, preventing further escalation of tensions, and resuming dialogue and negotiations to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.

China maintains that mutual respect and equality between all countries, big or small, are what the progress of history demands and the primary principle of the UN Charter, Lou said.