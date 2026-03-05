China to resolutely oppose hegemonism, power politics: government work report

(ECNS) -- China will resolutely oppose hegemonism and power politics and uphold international fairness and justice, according to a government work report submitted on Thursday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will stay committed to an independent foreign policy of peace and to peaceful development and will expand its global network of partnerships, according to the report.

China stands ready to work with all members of the international community to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and pursue the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative.

The country will also actively participate in the reform and development of the global governance system, and make the international order more just and equitable, according to the report.

"In doing so, we will jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity and create a bright future of peace and development for our world," the report said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)