China makes major new achievements in 2021-2025: government work report

(ECNS) -- China made major new achievements over the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

The Chinese economy reached new heights, with an average annual growth of 5.4 percent in gross domestic product, well above the global average, the report said.

New breakthroughs were achieved in technological and industrial innovation, said the report, adding that research and development spending nationwide increased by an annual average of 10 percent over the five years.

China also made new strides in reform and opening up, cementing its position as the world's largest trader of goods, the report said.

The people's well-being was elevated to a new level, the report said. Per capita disposable income increased at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent, a total of over 60 million urban jobs were created, and life expectancy reached 79.25 years.

Fresh progress was achieved in ecological conservation. China achieved the world's fastest and largest increase in forest resources, and created the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, according to the report.

(By Zhang Dongfang)