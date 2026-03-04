China will remain an attractive destination for foreign investment

China was, is and will remain an ideal, secure and promising destination for foreign investment, underpinned by its vast market, comprehensive manufacturing system and unwavering commitment to opening-up, a spokesman of China's top legislature said.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday, Lou Qinjian, spokesman for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, said China will continue to steadily expand institutional opening-up during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, safeguard the multilateral trading system, broaden the space for two-way investment cooperation and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Lou said China will work with other countries to expand the pie of development, share opportunities and create a shared future.

At a time when global economic growth is slowing and unilateralism and protectionism are rising, China's economy continues to move forward under pressure while shifting toward higher-quality development. A key pillar of this resilience lies in the country's manufacturing sector, the world's largest and most comprehensive, which serves as a critical link in global industrial and supply chains, he added.

The spokesman noted that another major advantage is China's enormous consumer market. Over the next decade, the country's middle-income population is expected to exceed 800 million, providing a vast demand base and one of the world's most dynamic markets for the next wave of technological and industrial transformation.

Lou stressed that China remains firmly committed to the fundamental national policy of opening-up. The country maintains a transparent, stable and predictable policy environment for global businesses.