CIIE Stories | Instant access: goods at your fingertips

Leveraging the CIIE as an open platform, Suning.com and Samsung have further deepened their partnership. At the inaugural CIIE, Samsung showcased new products, and during the expo, the two sides quickly reached a strategic cooperation agreement, rolling out“CIIE same-model” new products across Suning.com’s core stores. Their collaboration has continued to set new benchmarks for“CIIE speed.”

At the 7th CIIE, Samsung debuted new products at the expo while Suning.com launched nationwide pre-sales simultaneously—achieving truly zero time lag between exhibition and sales.

As a“CIIE ever-present exhibitor”, Samsung believes the CIIE is a vital platform for gaining insights into China’s consumer trends and expanding the scale of cooperation. It has established an efficient mechanism that rapidly converts exhibits into market-ready products, serving as a premier launchpad for global new products, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative services. The expo also comes with built-in traffic and buzz, generating a distinctive“CIIE effect.”

Please watch this episode of“CIIE Stories” to hear the firsthand experiences shared by Fengbo Chen, President of the Refrigerator& Washing Machine Division of Suning.com Group Co., Ltd.; En Feng, CMO of Samsung Electronics China; Lingjun Wang, President of the Consumer Electronics Division of Suning.com Group Co., Ltd.; and Zhitao Sun, Vice President and Head of the TV& AV Sales Team of Samsung Electronics China.