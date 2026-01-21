LINE

Beyond Blood and Borders | Japanese 'war orphan' Tomoji Ohara: My heart will always be towards China

2026-01-21 09:14:21Ecns.cn Editor : Liu Pai

After Japan's surrender in 1945, more than 4,000 Japanese children were left behind in China and raised by Chinese foster parents. They share a common name: Japanese "war orphans" in China.　

Tomoji Ohara, known as Cong Peng to his Chinese foster parents, spent his life adrift between two homelands. As a Japanese war orphan, he was adopted by a Chinese woman at the age of three or four and didn't return to Japan until he was in his forties. Due to the language barrier and the estrangement of family ties, Tomoji Ohara was never able to integrate into Japanese society.　　

He said, "We orphans were actually not lonely in China. Conversely, in Japan, we truly became isolated." This summer, leaning on his cane, he made his final farewell to his deceased foster parents.

