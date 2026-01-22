LINE

Danish FM says open to direct talks with Trump

2026-01-22

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has publicly accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to speak directly regarding Denmark's position on Greenland, said Danish local media on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump suggested that if Rasmussen truly believed Denmark would not negotiate over Greenland, he should convey that message face to face.

Responding to the challenge, Rasmussen affirmed his readiness for such a direct exchange, noting his experience in dealing directly with Trump.

"I'd actually like to say it to his face. I've also said other things to his face. I think I can handle that," said Rasmussen during an interview with Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

 

