Insights丨Triple drivers from China power Cambodia’s rise as a Southeast Asian supply chain hub

Recently, Neak Chandarith, director of the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy, Royal University of Phnom Penh,, said in an interview with China News Network that the China–Cambodia Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Belt and Road Initiative are forming a powerful synergy to position Cambodia as a key node in Southeast Asia’s supply chains.

By leveraging zero-tariff market access, advancing infrastructure development, and expanding into diversified markets, Cambodia has attracted multinational companies to establish operations in the country, further consolidating its role as a hub in regional manufacturing and agriculture. This momentum, he noted, is helping revive the trade prosperity reminiscent of the ancient Maritime Silk Road era. (Chen Tianhao)