Reading China’s economic resilience in one minute

2026-01-21

China's economy is a vast ocean, not a small pond. It can withstand winds, waves, and even storms.

On Tuesday, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said China's development will bring important opportunities to the world while delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the Chinese economy expanded by 5 percent in 2025, with its GDP surpassing the 140-trn-yuan threshold for the first time. On the same day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2026 growth projection for China.

The figures reinforce confidence that China will continue to deliver strong results, injecting vitality and stability into the global economy.

