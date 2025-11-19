Insights丨Soil expert: China has proven that soil can be healed

Praveena Sridhar, Chief Science and Policy Officer of the Save Soil movement, told China News Service that soil degradation is an even larger issue than soil pollution. She noted that as early as 1978, China launched the “Great Green Wall” and other restoration projects, systematically advancing tree planting, grassland recovery, and native ecosystem restoration. China’s experience shows that reversing soil degradation is entirely possible with strong determination. She added that turning China’s potential soil carbon sinks into real sinks would make a significant contribution to curbing global climate change. “Indeed, green is gold,” she said. (Chen Tianhao)