Police target rumors in cyberspace

Chinese public security authorities have stepped up efforts to combat the spread of online rumors that disrupt public order and mislead citizens as part of a broader operation to ensure online safety and maintain a clean and trustworthy cyberspace.

According to the Ministry of Public Security's cybersecurity bureau, recent investigations show that rumormongers often fabricate or circulate false information to attract attention or increase online traffic. Police officials warned that such behavior, though sometimes appearing trivial, can cause panic, mislead public opinion and erode social trust.

In one recent case in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang province, police discovered a viral post claiming that electricity pricing in the city had been adjusted, resulting in higher bills. The message quickly spread online, prompting widespread public concern.

After verification, a local newspaper confirmed the information was false. Police traced the source to a netizen surnamed Yao, who had forwarded the message to a work-related chat group, triggering broader dissemination. Yao later received an administrative penalty for spreading rumors.

Another case involved a short video falsely depicting a "major flood disaster in Ningxia Hui autonomous region". The video, which showed scenes of collapsed houses and livestock being swept away, was titled with sensational phrases such as "massive flood today" and "farmers suffer huge losses".

Investigators in Zhongning county, Ningxia, found that the video's creator, surnamed Zhou, had stitched together footage from multiple real disasters and used some artificial intelligence-generated clips to enhance its visual impact. Zhou admitted to fabricating the video to gain followers and views and was placed under administrative detention.

Liu Deliang, a law professor at Beijing Normal University, said public-domain rumors — particularly those concerning natural disasters, food safety and the economy — can cause significant social harm, easily triggering public panic and social disorder.

Under China's laws and regulations governing cyberspace information, online platform operators bear clear responsibility for monitoring, verifying and preventing the spread of false information, Liu said.

In the era of big data and AI, platforms should make full use of intelligent monitoring tools to track and contain rumors in real time, he added.

The latest actions come as part of China's ongoing operations to clean up the internet and safeguard cyberspace, annual efforts launched by the Ministry of Public Security in June 2025 to target crimes including data breaches, rumormongering, hacking, cyberbullying and black-market digital activities.

Authorities are working to enhance a new policing model that integrates technology with rapid case handling to allow more efficient detection of false information and digital crimes, according to the ministry.

From 2021 to July of 2025, public security authorities investigated more than 512,000 cybercrime cases, effectively safeguarding cybersecurity, the ministry said.