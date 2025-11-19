Warning systems aid Fujian fishermen

On Tuesday morning, abalone farmer Wei Jiancheng remained ashore and did not feed his stock as severe gales swept through Putian in Fujian province.

Days earlier, he had received an alert from the local meteorological and fishery bureaus. The experienced fisherman also checked realtime updates on mobile apps such as Zhi Tianqi and Global Tide Pro to confirm the conditions.

"When the wind is too strong, it becomes too dangerous to set sail. Our boats should not leave the port," said Wei, who works at Putian Haifa Aquatic Development in Xiuyu district.

Beyond strong winds, the 53-year-old also closely monitors tides and seawater levels to decide whether to pump seawater into his raised ponds.

Xiuyu hosts 35 abalone seedling farms, making it one of Fujian's most important abalone nursery bases. Nearly 200,000 square meters of nurseries produce about 150 million seedlings each year. For farmers like Wei, weather is often the most critical variable — from gales and typhoons to temperature swings that determine the survival of young abalone.

The hometown of Mazu, a goddess of the sea in Chinese mythology, Putian's fishery sector has long been affected by marine weather. Today, modern forecasting and an efficient early-warning system are helping communities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait prepare for typhoons, sea fog and extreme temperatures, transforming an ancient tradition of seeking protection at sea into a meteorology-based safety net.

Yang Jianbin, an agronomist with the Xiuyu District Aquatic Technology Extension Station, said abalone grow best at temperatures between 18 and 24 C, but respond poorly when water temperatures exceed 28 C and may die in conditions above 30 C. With advance warnings, farmers can activate heating systems, deepen water levels or cover ponds with insulation during cold spells.

This year, early forecasts of prolonged high temperatures helped farmers raise output and income, while seaweed growers postponed their release dates by 21 days to avoid heat-related losses, Yang said.

To support such decisions, Fujian's meteorological services have strengthened cooperation with marine and fishery authorities. "Forecasts for wind, waves, tides and water temperatures are now integrated into our platforms, including the Zhi Tianqi app," said Huang Zhigang, deputy director of the Fujian Meteorological Service Center.

Marine forecasts in Mandarin and Minnan dialects are also broadcast through the high-power Voice of the Strait radio station, whose signal reaches fishing grounds used by workers from both Fujian and Taiwan, Huang added.

The system plays a vital role in early warning for disastrous weather such as typhoons. In July, when Typhoon Danas approached Fuzhou, the meteorological bureau issued targeted guidance for abalone farms in Lianjiang county, including reducing daily algae feeding to 30 to 50 percent. More than 80 percent of deep-water cages were submerged in advance, avoiding wave damage, according to the local meteorological bureau.

Last year, Super Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in Xiuyu district. On Meizhou Island, a refined forecast and response mechanism triggered coordinated actions. All vessels returned to port, workers on fish rafts were evacuated, and ferry services were suspended in time, said Guo Dehua of the Meizhou Island Administrative Committee.

During this period, authorities issued progressive alerts at different time intervals, warning of strong winds, heavy rainfall and related risks. Rolling township-level forecasts for precipitation and gales were released 12 hours, 6 hours and 2 hours in advance, providing precise guidance that helped minimize the typhoon's impact, Guo said.

According to the provincial meteorological department, a comprehensive maritime warning service now provides alerts on waves, storm surges and typhoons to more than 11,000 boat owners.

In Putian, where fishermen once looked to Mazu for signs of changing weather, modern forecasting is carrying forward the same mission — protecting lives at sea and supporting a resilient marine economy.

