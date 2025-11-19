The 'Ningbo Bang' sets sail once more

Since the modern era, a great number of people from Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, have ventured beyond their hometown to pursue industrial development and commerce. Over time, they have formed a globally active business community with deep affection for the motherland.

Among them are patriotic and hometown-loving figures such as Pao Yue-kong and Run Run Shaw, who made significant contributions to the development of both China and their hometown. They became known collectively as the "Ningbo Bang."

In July 2024, President Xi Jinping wrote a reply letter to Hong Kong entrepreneurs of Ningbo origin, including Pao Pui-hing and Chao Kee-Young, extending his warm encouragement. Chao Kee-Tung, chairman of Ningbo Yongxin Optics Co., Ltd., said he would continue to serve the country through innovation and technology, letting the spirit of the "Ningbo Bang" shine in the new era.