Created through a process involving two firings and the application of lead-based glazes, Tang Sancai, meaning tri-colored glazed pottery of China's Tang Dynasty (618-907), embodied the vibrancy and prosperity of its age.

The three main colors were sourced from minerals in China, whereas other colors such as blue and purple, often originated from distant lands along the ancient Silk Road.

Tang Sancai showcases a vibrant period of intercultural dialogue, embodying a spirit of cultural exchange. Today, this spirit, shown by China, means embracing global understanding and cooperation.